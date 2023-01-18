1 dead, 1 missing after family get into trouble at Coromandel beach

One person is dead with another missing after a family of seven got into trouble in the water at a beach near Whangamatā on the Coromandel Peninsula.

Emergency services rushed to what police called a "serious water incident" at Opoutere Beach about 11.30am.

"Emergency services were alerted by individuals who saw a group of seven people signalling for help," police said in a statement.

Around 3.30pm police confirmed one person has died and another is missing.

"A search is ongoing for the missing person, and will be assisted by a fixed-wing aircraft later this afternoon."

The group was "a family enjoying the beach here at Opoutere, swimming... I understand they were on a day trip," life saving operations supervisor Laura Beanland-Stephens said.

"The conditions are really rough today, dangerous strong rip currents and an enlarged surf.

"Opoutere, beautiful spot. People love to come out here but it is quite remote where there are no lifeguarding stations here at Opoutere.

"We do recommend that you swim at those safe spots at our lifeguarding patrol areas and if you’re coming down to the beach head down to the flags," Beanland-Stephens said.

Tony Brooks, who was at the beach when the incident was unfolding, told 1News "incredibly there were three nurses and two doctors at the scene on holiday at the unpatrolled beach".

Emergency services at Opoutere Beach, Wednesday January 18, 2022. (Source: Supplied)

He said there were lots of "unsung heroes" including locals and surfers who rushed in to help.

St John confirmed they treated five patients at the scene.

"Three patients are in minor conditions, one is in a moderate condition, and one is a critical condition," St John said.

"The patient in a critical condition has been airlifted to Waikato Hospital and the one in a moderate condition is being transported by road to Thames Hospital."

A statement to 1News from Opoutere Coastal Camping near the beach said the people who got into trouble in the water were not staying there.

"They were holidaying at a bach in the Opoutere Village.

"A number of our guests, one of the camp managers, a camp director, staff and other locals were the first responders to the scene. They all did an an amazing job in helping," the statement said.

Nearby Pauanui Beach has also been closed after the incident.

A 1News reporter at the scene said surf lifesaving are continuing to search for the missing swimmer, with a police presence also on the beach.

Police and surf lifesavers at Opoutere Beach. (Source: 1News)

A number of beach goers told him they were surprised to see there were no signs warning people about the strong surf.

Two Westpac rescue helicopters were deployed from Auckland, Lincoln Davies from the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust says.

"Auckland Westpac Rescue's Helicopters (Westpacs 1 and 3) have been tasked to a water-related incident in Opoutere today involving multiple persons in the water."

One helicopter could be seen flying in a search pattern above the beach.

A nearby resident told 1News they could see helicopters flying above the beach and rescue boats heading out.

Yesterday, a man drowned at Whangamatā after being reported missing in the water.