Man drowns at Whangamatā beach in Coromandel

A man has drowned at Whangamatā on the Coromandel Peninsula this evening after being reported missing in the water.

Police said emergency services rushed to the scene shortly after 6pm today.

A rescue helicopter located the man but he was unable to be revived, police said.

The death has been referred to the coroner.