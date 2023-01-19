Christopher Luxon reveals National's election-year reshuffle

National Party leader Christopher Luxon. (Source: 1News)

The National Party has announced its caucus line-up for election year, in what leader Christopher Luxon has called a "limited reshuffle".

Among changes are housing spokesman Christopher Bishop picking up urban development and RMA reform, and Michael Woodhouse taking on Shadow Leader of the House.

It sees a promotion for former leader Judith Collins, shooting from number 17 on the list to number 10, and punishment for Taranaki-King Country MP Barbara Kuriger, plummeting from 10 to 22, though Luxon has furnished her with the conservation portfolio, previously held by Jacqui Dean.

Dean has slipped from 22 to 33, but gained assistant speaker.

Collins also gained foreign direct investment and digitising government portfolios.

The "limited reshuffle" also includes freshly-elected Hamilton West MP Tama Potaka, who will be the spokesman for Māori Development. He will also be the associate housing spokesman, with a focus on social housing.

It means if National were to form the next government, the first-term MP would be Māori Development Minister.

Taupō MP Louise Upston will also take responsibility for the family violence prevention portfolio. Upston maintained her sixth place on the list.

Another former leader, Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller, has been confirmed as the agriculture spokesman, as well as climate change spokesman, which has been taken off Coromandel MP Scott Simpson, who has fallen from number 12 to 19.

Muller moved from 28 on the list to 12.

Judith Collins. (Source: 1News)

Rotorua MP Todd McClay adds a hunting and fishing portfolio, and moved up the list from 25 to 16. Invercargill MP Penny Simmonds adds workforce planning.

Kuriger, who resigned her agriculture portfolio last year amid a conflict of interest scandal, is now unranked.

In a statement, Luxon said his party would work hard to show New Zealanders it had the "skills, policy, team and commitment" to form a government that delivered for all New Zealanders.

He said New Zealand was the best country in the world but under Labour it was "heading in the wrong direction".

"The Labour Government has failed to deliver on its commitments to New Zealand meaning too many Kiwis are going backwards.

"National will embrace pragmatic solutions for New Zealand's toughest problems, like the rising cost of living, ram-raids, and falling educational achievement."

He said National would "get things done", including strengthening the economy to lift incomes, building infrastructure and delivering better frontline public services.

"The line-up National will take into the election is a mixture of experience and emerging talent.

"National's team did an excellent job of holding the Government to account last year and I expect that to continue in 2023, so the changes are limited.

"However, there are several changes reflecting the hard work and talents of a number of people in the team."