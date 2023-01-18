A 'number of people in difficulty' at beach near Whangamatā

One person is in critical condition as police say a "number of people are in difficulty" at a beach near Whangamatā on the Coromandel Peninsula.
Emergency services rushed to what police are calling a "serious water incident" at Opoutere Beach around 11:30am.
"Police received a report that a number of people were in difficulty in the water," police said in a statement.
"At least one person is reported to be in a critical condition."
Yesterday, a man drowned at Whangamatā after being reported missing in the water.
More to come...