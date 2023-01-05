NZ helicopter tragedy survivors discharged from hospital

The New Zealand survivors of the fatal Gold Coast helicopter crash. (Source: Supplied)

The four New Zealanders who survived a fatal helicopter collision on the Gold Coast have been discharged from the hospital.

Edward Swart, Marle Swart, Riaan Steenberg and Elmarie Steenberg were on a scenic helicopter ride near Sea World on Monday when their aircraft collided with another one taking off from below.

As of this evening, all four New Zealanders have been discharged, a family spokesperson confirmed to 1News.

Four people were killed in the collision, including a mum, a couple from the UK and the pilot of one of the helicopters.

British couple Ron and Diane Hughes were killed in the crash. (Source: Facebook)

In a statement released yesterday evening, they said the "five-minute joy ride on vacation to Australia turned into a nightmare".

"Our gratitude goes out to every bystander who ran to help, every police officer and emergency services personnel who helped us with our immediate needs keeping us calm and making us comfortable.

"We saw mateship in action. Australians come together to help in time of need."

The four New Zealanders said the actions of their pilot were exemplary.

"To our pilot who, through all the chaos, landed the helicopter safely, keeping us and other bystanders safe.

"You are our hero. Thank you so very much."

The group also paid tribute to the four people killed in the tragedy.

"Our deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to the injured and the deceased and their families."