Gold Coast chopper crash: Kiwi survivors share recovery photos

A photo from the immediate aftermath of the chopper crash last week. (Source: Supplied)

Warning: This story contains graphic content

Four Kiwis who survivied a helicopter collision on Australia's Gold Coast have made a joint statement thanking "our community in New Zealand" as they return home.

Edward and Marle Swart and Riaan and Elmarie Steenberg were on a scenic helicopter ride near Sea World when their aircraft collided with another one taking off from below.

Their helicopter managed to land safely, but four others in the second helicopter were killed - including a mum, a couple from the UK, and chopper pilot.

In a joint media release, the four Kiwis thanked the individuals who came to their help when the crash happened earlier in the week.

"We do not have many of their names and might never have, but their care and heroism changed our lives," they said.

Elmarie Steenberg and Marle Swart in hospital (Source: Supplied)

"This has been traumatic for us as survivors, and we cannot imagine the terrible sadness their families and loved ones must be feeling.

"We continue to pray for Nicholas, Leon and Winnie as they are still in hospital with severe injuries and are mourning the loss of Ash Jenkinson and the other passengers who lost their lives."

All four New Zealanders had been discharged from hospital by Thursday.

"We want to thank the press for their continued understanding during this difficult time. The majority of reporters and news agencies were supportive, sensitive, and acted respectfully."

In their statement, the New Zealanders described their pilot, Michael James, as "our hero" alongside others they wanted to thank.

"You are our hero. You landed the helicopter safely and kept the bystanders and us safe. We are eternally grateful to you," he said.

Elmarie Steenberg recovers in hospital. (Source: Supplied)

"The person on the jet ski who was first on the scene and helped us out of the helicopter, the off-duty paramedic who ran to our assistance, the holidaymakers who brought us hats, towels and water, and chairs.

"Our community in New Zealand for all their well wishes and messages of comfort."

They also thanked hotel staff for keeping their children safe, first responders, helicopter staff and hospital staff.

"We are willing and able to continue to assist the ATSB and QLD police with their investigation as needed. As we return home to New Zealand, we feel eternally grateful to have been spared and thank God for every day we can spend with our loved ones"

On Saturday, authorities looking into the crash said a formal investigation could take until mid-2024 to be completed.