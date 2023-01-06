Weather: More rain to lash Coromandel, BOP; Taranaki in firing line

Flooding in Coromandel's Tairua on Thursday. (Source: 1News)

More heavy rain is expected to lash the upper North Island and parts of the South Island today.

The deluge yesterday saw slips and flooding close roads in Coromandel, with some still closed this morning according to the district council.

MetService meteorologist Alec Holden told 1News over the last 24 hours ranges in the Coromandel had seen upwards of 120mm of rain, while low-lying areas had seen 15-50mm.

Radar accumulations around Coromandel shows pockets of 60-80mm accumulated in the last 24 hours. Although the rain has eased off a bit this morning, more is still to come for the remainder of the day, https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 for latest details pic.twitter.com/fg3WZr2X8b — MetService (@MetService) January 5, 2023

People can expect a further 50-90mm of rain to accumulate on top of what has already fallen.

An orange heavy rain warning is now in place for Coromandel Peninsula until midnight tonight.

Holden said the country is looking at "generally quite wet" weather today, with rain on and off for both islands. "The North Island is definitely getting it much worse than the south," he said.

There will be "fairly heavy falls" over the western Bay of Plenty today - an orange heavy rain warning is in place for the region west of Matata and north of Rotorua until 3am tomorrow - and Tasman west of Motueka is under the same warning until 9pm tonight.

Bay of Plenty from Matata eastwards, along with Gisborne north of Ruatoria, is under a heavy rain watch from 6pm tonight to 6am tomorrow.

A partially flooded road in Coromandel on January 5 (Source: 1News)

Juicy Fest organisers took to Facebook this morning to announce they've cancelled the festival in Tauranga due to weather-related safety concerns.

"It is simply too dangerous to host the event with the weather conditions. The health and safety of our patrons, crew and artists is our highest priority," organisers said.

"We are heartbroken, this was expected to be one of our biggest shows of the tour."

Tickets will be refunded for the Tauranga shows. Festival events in Palmerston North, Auckland and Whangārei are still going ahead.

Holden said Waihi had received about 60mm of rain and Whakatāne had received 8mm of rain in the last 24 hours.

He described Tasman as "going through a good show", the ranges receiving about 130mm of rain over the same period.

The Richmond and Bryant ranges, including Rai Valley and Marlborough Sounds, are now covered by a heavy rain watch until 9pm tonight.

The Richmond and Bryant ranges had seen about 20-38mm of rain in the last 24 hours, while the Rai Valley had a "good innings" with 41mm and Marlborough Sounds received about 25-45mm.

However, now part of Taranaki is in the firing line.

Mount Taranaki is under a heavy rain watch until 9pm tonight. Holden said the region will be receiving "quite a bit [of rain] today".

People are advised to stay up to date with the latest forecasts on the MetService website.