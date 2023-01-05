Flooding, road closures as wild weather hits Coromandel

Flooding in Coromandel's Tairua this morning. (Source: 1News)

Heavy rain is causing flooding and road closures in Coromandel today, with "much more on the way".

The area is under an orange heavy rain warning until 12pm tomorrow. MetService warns: "Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous."

A strong wind watch is also in place for Coromandel until 3pm today.

The rain has already led to road closures, with State Highway 25 closed in two places; east of Coromandel town and west of Te Rerenga due to a slip, and south of Whitianga between Wade Rd and the 309 Rd due to flooding.

Coromandel and Northland are the wettest places with 100-200mm of rain recorded so far.



The worst is over for Northland but Coromandel and Bay of Plenty have much more on the way.



Keep up to date with the warnings and heed your local council's advice: https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/RHDWVBzSmX — MetService (@MetService) January 4, 2023

Hikuai Settlement Rd and Wentworth Valley are also closed due to flooding.

The 309 Rd was closed at the Coromandel town end, but has since reopened.

Flooding on SH25 before Whitianga. (Source: 1News)

"The worst is over for Northland but Coromandel and Bay of Plenty have much more on the way," MetService tweeted this morning, advising people to stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts on its website.

NIWA said 48 hour rainfall totals may approach or exceed 200mm for some locations in the Coromandel and northwest Bay of Plenty, especially over the ranges.

Other parts of the upper North Island and "exposed parts" of the South Island are also in for heavy rain and strong winds today and into tomorrow.