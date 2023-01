Stuart McCutcheon, former head of the University of Auckland, dies

Stuart McCutcheon. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

The former vice-chancellor of the University of Auckland has died.

Emeritus professor Stuart McCutcheon died on Friday.

In a statement from the university, current vice-chancellor Dawn Freshwater said his death was a profound shock.

She said the university extended its heartfelt sympathies to McCutcheon's family.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was vice-chancellor of the University of Auckland for 15 years, and stepped down in 2020.

He was previously vice-chancellor of Victoria University of Wellington.

rnz.co.nz