Firearm allegedly pulled out from vehicle in Wellington

17 mins ago
1News
A file image of a police officer with a rifle at a crime scene.

A file image of a police officer with a rifle at a crime scene. (Source: 1News)

Police are investigating after a firearm was allegedly pulled out from a vehicle in Wellington this afternoon.

Armed police responded to the incident on Nairn St, in Te Aro, around 2.20pm.

Police say the vehicle involved was found with a firearm inside, but the person or people involved have yet to be found.

"Armed police staff responded to the incident as is standard for any report involving a possible firearm," police said.

"We recognise that this incident may have caused distress for those involved and for the wider community.

"Police have a responsibility to keep our communities safe. We must treat any report involving firearms seriously until we can attend and evaluate the situation first-hand."

Police reassured the public that the incident is "being taken extremely seriously and the protection of community is of the upmost importance".

Inquiries are ongoing to locate the person or persons involved.

