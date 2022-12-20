Man charged over Invercargill firearms incident

A 23-year-old man has been charged in relation to a firearms incident in Invercargill on Saturday night that left one person hospitalised.

Police and the Armed Offenders Squad were called to the incident on Earn Street around 7.20pm on Saturday.

One injured person arrived at hospital soon after.

The man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, unlawfully possessing a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. He will appear in the Invercargill District Court today.

Police say inquires into the incident are ongoing and there is a possibility more people will be arrested.

