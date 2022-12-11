Fleeing driver who fired shots at Hamilton police arrested

A fleeing driver who shot at police in Hamilton on Friday night has been arrested.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police had temporary authorisation to be armed yesterday while they worked to locate the person. This has now been lifted and police in the area are not armed.

A man, 20, is due to appear in Hamilton District Court tomorrow on charges of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, using a firearm against law enforcement, and unlawfully carrying/possessing a firearm.

Police were examining the scene on Oxford St yesterday.

Inquiries into the wider circumstances of the incident are ongoing.