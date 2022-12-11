Fleeing driver who fired shots at Hamilton police arrested

A fleeing driver who shot at police in Hamilton on Friday night has been arrested.

Police had temporary authorisation to be armed yesterday while they worked to locate the person. This has now been lifted and police in the area are not armed.

A man, 20, is due to appear in Hamilton District Court tomorrow on charges of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, using a firearm against law enforcement, and unlawfully carrying/possessing a firearm.

Police were examining the scene on Oxford St yesterday.

Inquiries into the wider circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

