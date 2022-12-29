Man arrested after breaking into home, pointing firearm at residents

A man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a home in Auckland and pointing a firearm at the residents inside.

Police say the 39-year-old entered the home in Avondale around 10pm last night.

"The offender and victims are known to each other," a police spokesperson told 1News.

Video footage of his arrest shows armed police surrounding a van at a petrol station in Takanini early this morning.

A witness told 1News there were up to six police cars and about 12 officers with rifles surrounding the vehicle.

The man is in custody and will face charges.