Man arrested after breaking into home, pointing firearm at residents

6:18pm
|
1News

A man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a home in Auckland and pointing a firearm at the residents inside.

Police say the 39-year-old entered the home in Avondale around 10pm last night.

"The offender and victims are known to each other," a police spokesperson told 1News.

Video footage of his arrest shows armed police surrounding a van at a petrol station in Takanini early this morning.

A witness told 1News there were up to six police cars and about 12 officers with rifles surrounding the vehicle.

The man is in custody and will face charges.

New ZealandAucklandCrime and Justice

