Police urge caution as drowning stats hit grim milestone

Police and Water Safety NZ are urging Kiwis to take precautions out on the water this summer, as New Zealand's drowning statistics hit a grim milestone this week.

There have been 91 drownings across the country so far this year – the highest figure since 2011.

"We really are struggling to come to terms with this number and the fact that the trend is now heading up," Water Safety NZ chief executive Daniel Gerrard said.

It's sparked fresh calls for caution from police who want Kiwis to know how they can stay safe while still having a good time.

Police encourage letting someone on-shore know where you're going and what time you'll be back, if you're heading out.

Wearing life jackets and checking the weather report are also key, police said.

"This environment changes every day. It's far more powerful than we are," Senior Sergeant Craig Pickering said.

"Even for us with the best gear around, we have to make sure that we operate within our limits."

Having two waterproof ways to call for help is recommended and avoiding alcohol is in Coastguard's Boating Safety Code as well.

"Alcohol on boats, we see it a lot. While there's not a specific limit, if your drinking makes your boating dangerous, there's still some accountability there and you can be prosecuted," Pickering said.

It comes after 90 New Zealanders drowned in 2021, according to Water Safety NZ.

