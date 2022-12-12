Watch: Boat capsizes in massive surf off Raglan coast

Source: 1News

Surf Life Saving Northern Region (SLSNR) have issued a scathing media release after a boat capsized off Raglan's Manu Bay yesterday morning, saying "surf lifeguards are simply not...a substitute for the public's common sense".

One person was taken to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition after the incident. They were discharged from the emergency department yesterday afternoon, a Te Whatu Ora spokesperson said.

Two others suffered minor injuries.

And SLSNR chief executive Matt Williams said: "Logic dictates that the incident on Sunday could have been easily avoided if the boat users had recognised the apparent poor conditions and reconsidered. If in doubt, don't go out."

He added that it could have been much worse if lifeguards weren't able to respond so quickly.

"We need the public to work with us to ensure we have a safe and happy summer, free of last year's drowning tragedies on our beaches.

"The last thing we want is to be unable to respond to a serious emergency situation as we are off tending to someone's else lack of judgement...issues like [yesterday] challenge the notion that our core safety messages are getting through," he said.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand has a number of safety messages and tips on its website.

"These guys are incredibly lucky," Williams said of the capsize.

"For your own sake, and for the sake of your families and whānau in the lead-up to the summer break, please make safe decisions.

"The more we work together, the better the summer will be."

New ZealandHamilton and WaikatoAccidents

