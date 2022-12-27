Beachgoers urged to be safe around water after multiple deaths

7:00pm
Radio New Zealand

Surf Life Saving Northern Region is urging beachgoers to be safe around water, as surf lifesavers say they spent a busy weekend carrying out multiple rescues.

It comes after three water-related deaths in the North Island overnight.

Swimmers at several beaches got caught out by the conditions, and became stuck in rip currents.

Surf Life Saving Northern Region (SLSNR) said there were 15 rescues and 12 assists at beaches across the Christmas weekend.

SLSNR lifesaving operations manager James Lea said in many of those cases, people were not following common sense when it came to water safety.

"We've had instances of people being told repeatedly to move to the safe area between the flags, then getting into serious difficulty. It's important to listen to the lifeguards; they know the risks and dangers," he said.

Lea said another key issue was people becoming overconfident in the water.

"They over-estimate their own ability and underestimate the conditions, which can change very quickly," he said.

SLSNR chief executive Matt Williams said paid and volunteer lifeguards clocked up almost 3000 hours patrolling the region's beaches on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Williams reminded beachgoers to swim within their limits and keep between the patrolled area, between the flags.

"We want to do all we can to make sure we keep that drowning toll as low as possible this year and going forward.

"Short term, that's taking responsibility for our safety at the beach this summer and working with lifeguards so we can all have a safe, happy and sensible summer at the beach."

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand

