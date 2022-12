Man dies in hospital after Boxing Day crash in Southland

A man has died in hospital today following a single-car crash in Southland on Boxing Day.

Three people were hospitalised after the crash on the Edendale-Woodlands Highway at 7.20pm on Monday.

One man died this morning, police said.

Inquiries into the crash are ongoing.

This brings the holiday road toll to five.