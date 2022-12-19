Argentines in Christchurch in tears after World Cup win

Kiwi Argentines watching the World Cup final in Christchurch broke down in tears as their country overcame France in an emotional rollercoaster of a match.

Fans emerged from their beds at four in the morning, packing into Christchurch’s Dux Central to see Lionel Messi lead his side to victory.

For the fans, there was an early sense of calm as Messi and Ángel Di María slotted in early goals to give Argentina a 2-0 lead.

Argentinian supporters celebrating at Mount Maunganui. (Source: 1News)

That feeling quickly turned to panic as France's Kylian Mbappé equalised with two goals in under two minutes.

After this, the game was back and forward, both teams having equal chances. For the fans in Christchurch, it was misery, with some unable to watch.

Extra time saw Messi and Mbappé score one more goal each, ending the 120th minute at 3-3; the game went to the dreaded penalty shootout - a football fan's worst nightmare.

In the early stages of the shootout, the Argentine fans were visually shaken, but as goalkeeper Emi Martinez saved one and another went wide, that stress turned to hope.

Chants of "vamos Argentina" filled the bar, and as Gonzalo Montiel stepped up to take what could be the final shot of the tournament, all eyes were fixed on the screen.

The bar erupted as the ball hit the back of the net - fans collapsed to the floor in tears.

People danced, hugged, cheered and cried as they celebrated Argentina’s first World Cup win in 36 years.

Outside, flags were waved, and the fans made as much noise as possible as they celebrated the historic win.

On Auckland’s Waiheke Island, fans took to the street - clad in blue and white, they waved flags and danced, while there were also people celebrating at Mount Maunganui beach.

