Argentina's Emi Martinez shocks with vulgar gesture after win

Argentina's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez gestures after receiving the the golden glove award for the best goalkeeper after the World Cup final (Source: Associated Press)

The two sides of Argentina keeper Emi Martinez were well and truly on show after his side's World Cup final victory over France this morning.

Martinez, who triumphed during the nerve-wracking penalty shootout, was named best goalkeeper at the tournament.

However, upon being awarded the trophy and shaking hands with the officials on stage, the Aston Villa proceeded to use it to make a rude gesture.

France's President Emmanuel Macron and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez confort France's Kylian Mbappe at the end of the World Cup final (Source: Associated Press)

Having saved a penalty from Kingsley Coman and employed mind games when rolling the ball away from Aurelien Tchouameni, who went on to miss, he showed his more humble side by consoling French superstar Kylian Mbappe after the final whistle.

"Emi Martinez is a very positive guy and told his team-mates he was going to save some penalties," Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said.