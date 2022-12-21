Green Party MP Eugenie Sage to retire at next year's election

Eugenie Sage. (Source: 1News)

Green Party MP Eugenie Sage is set to retire at next year’s election.

The former Conservation Minister, who was first elected into Parliament in 2011, announced her resignation on social media this evening.

"It’s too early to reflect on the last 11 years. What continues to energise and inspire me is the vision for change and the commitment and determination of individuals and community organisations, iwi and hapū outside Parliament - whether it is their practical work trapping rats, stoats and possums and controlling weeds to help native plants and wildlife thrive; advocacy for zero waste, pushing for better care of our oceans or changing the way we farm to avoid water pollution," she wrote.

“Part of being an MP is to take this vision and identify how we can best reform the law and Government policies, programmes and spending to do better for people and planet.

"I know there is some tremendous talent among those seeking to be Green candidates and I look forward to a bigger and stronger team of Green MPs post-election."

Sage, who is currently ranked sixth on the Green Party's list, said there is "a lot to do over the next eight months or so before the election", including her member’s bill prohibiting new mines on public conservation land and working alongside non-governmental organisations to "push for an end to bottom trawling".

It comes after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern last week announced that six Labour MPs would be retiring at the 2023 election.