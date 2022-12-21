Clarkson's inflammatory Markle column attracts 20k complaints

Jeremy Clarkson. (Source: Getty)

The Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO) have received more than 20,000 complaints about Jeremy Clarkson's column on Meghan Markle.

In the column, the UK TV personality expressed his disdain for the Duchess of Sussex amid a royal scandal following the release of the Harry & Meghan documentary series.

Clarkson wrote about Markle: "I hate her on a cellular level". He added that he dreams of the day when she is paraded through the streets naked with excrement thrown at her.

Clarkson’s comments have been universally panned, with people on social media accusing him and The Sun of misogyny and bullying.

The IPSO said there have been 20,800 complaints as of 5pm, 20 December and a review process is underway.

"We will follow our usual processes to examine the complaints we have received. This will take longer than usual because of the volume of complaints."

The organisation said it works to "uphold editorial standards by deciding whether the Editors’ Code of Practice has been breached in individual cases; monitoring trends in editorial standards; and making interventions to improve standards".

Yesterday Clarkson apologised for the column saying he would be more careful in the future.

Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people. I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) December 19, 2022

"Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it," The former Top Gear host wrote on Twitter.

"In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones, and this has gone down badly with a great many people. I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt, and I shall be more careful in future."