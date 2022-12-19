Jeremy Clarkson condemned for parade Markle down street naked column

Jeremy Clarkson. (Source: Getty)

UK TV personality Jeremy Clarkson has been slammed online over a "hateful" column about Meghan Markle he wrote for The Sun.

In the column, the former Top Gear host expresses his disdain for the Duchess of Sussex amid a royal scandal following the release of the Harry & Mehgan documentary series.

Clarkson wrote about Markle: "I hate her on a cellular level". He added that he dreams of the day when she is paraded through the streets naked with excrement thrown at her.

Clarkson’s comments have been universally panned, with people on social media accusing him and The Sun of misogyny and bullying.

Perhaps the most impactful statement against Clarkson came from his own daughter, Emily.

In an Instagram story, she wrote: "My views are and have always been clear when it comes to misogyny, bullying and the treatment of women in the media.

"I want to make it clear that I stand against everything that my dad wrote about Meghan Markle, and I remain standing in support of those that are targeted with online hatred."

Clarkson currently hosts the quiz show Who Want’s to be a Millionaire on ITV - many are calling for him to be sacked after his comments.

Comedian John Bishop said Clarkson’s comments couldn’t be excused as dark humour, calling it an "appeal to violence".

WTF is this ??

I don't care who you are or who you work for you simply can not write things like this. It is a blatant appeal to incite humiliation and violence on a woman. Some have excused it as dark humour. There is mo joke here @JeremyClarkson and no excuse. https://t.co/ewU8bnykhj — John Bishop (@JohnBishop100) December 18, 2022

"I don't care who you are or who you work for. You simply can not write things like this. It is a blatant appeal to incite humiliation and violence on a woman. Some have excused it as dark humour. There is no joke here @JeremyClarkson and no excuse," he said on Twitter.

UK television personality Carol Vorderman also spoke out against his claim that "everyone who’s my age thinks the same" - she said, "we absolutely do NOT think the same".

NO Jeremy Clarkson. Not on any level, in any circumstance, is it ok to write this stuff about any woman & absolutely NO to "everyone who's my age thinks the same"

No no no. We absolutely do NOT think the same.

Listen to the noise Jeremy. The crowds are chanting "shame on YOU" pic.twitter.com/OzCt9lHG16 — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) December 18, 2022

Clarkson has always been a controversial figure in British media; during his Top Gear days, he came under fire for using racial slurs in segments and jokes.

In 2015 he was fired from the BBC after a highly publicised "physical altercation" with a producer on Top Gear.

He also writes a weekly column for the Sunday Times.