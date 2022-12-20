Jacinda Ardern features in Harry and Megan's latest Netflix doco

9:55am
|
1News

Jacinda Ardern will feature in the latest collaboration between Netflix and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - although it's not the one that's caused such controversy.

Hard on the heels of their six-part series Meghan & Harry, in which they took aim at the media and the royal institution, they are releasing a "Nelson Mandela-inspired" documentary named Live To Lead.

As well as Ardern, the trailer features figures such as former US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, ex-South Africa President Mandela, South Africa rugby captain Siya Kolisi climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during their wedding in 2018.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during their wedding in 2018. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

A line from Ardern's speech at the UN General Assembly appeared: "As leaders, we have the keys to create a sense of security a sense of hope."

Read More

According to the Mail Online, Harry and Meghan stuck up a friendship with Ardern during the 2018 royal tour to New Zealand.

While the first half of the just released six-part Netflix series concentrated on the couple’s bruising encounters with the British media, the final three episodes aimed criticism at the royal "firm" – the family and its staff.

Harry, a grandson of the late Queen Elizabeth II, married US actress Markle in a fairy-tale wedding at Windsor Castle in 2018. Less than two years later the couple left Britain, citing what they saw as the media’s racist treatment of Meghan and a lack of support from the palace.

EntertainmentPoliticsRoyalty

SHARE

Latest

Popular

15 mins ago

Teen paddle boarders missing off Victoria beach found alive

Teen paddle boarders missing off Victoria beach found alive

20 mins ago

Greens welcome UN's historic biodiversity agreement

Greens welcome UN's historic biodiversity agreement

20 mins ago

Southland man jokes with boss after $6.3 million Lotto win

Southland man jokes with boss after $6.3 million Lotto win

21 mins ago

Kiwi teen attempting decade-old world lamb shearing record

Kiwi teen attempting decade-old world lamb shearing record

36 mins ago

BREAKING

Alan Hall: Crown Law’s role in prosecution referred to police

Alan Hall: Crown Law’s role in prosecution referred to police

Thu, Dec 15

Electric cars: Fact and fiction, what you need to know about EVs

Sponsored by EECA

Electric cars: Fact and fiction, what you need to know about EVs
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Harry and Meghan series Netflix's biggest doco debut