Jacinda Ardern features in Harry and Megan's latest Netflix doco

Jacinda Ardern will feature in the latest collaboration between Netflix and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - although it's not the one that's caused such controversy.

Hard on the heels of their six-part series Meghan & Harry, in which they took aim at the media and the royal institution, they are releasing a "Nelson Mandela-inspired" documentary named Live To Lead.

As well as Ardern, the trailer features figures such as former US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, ex-South Africa President Mandela, South Africa rugby captain Siya Kolisi climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during their wedding in 2018. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

A line from Ardern's speech at the UN General Assembly appeared: "As leaders, we have the keys to create a sense of security a sense of hope."

According to the Mail Online, Harry and Meghan stuck up a friendship with Ardern during the 2018 royal tour to New Zealand.

While the first half of the just released six-part Netflix series concentrated on the couple’s bruising encounters with the British media, the final three episodes aimed criticism at the royal "firm" – the family and its staff.

Harry, a grandson of the late Queen Elizabeth II, married US actress Markle in a fairy-tale wedding at Windsor Castle in 2018. Less than two years later the couple left Britain, citing what they saw as the media’s racist treatment of Meghan and a lack of support from the palace.