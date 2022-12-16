Prince Harry blames media for Meghan's miscarriage

The front pages of London's Sunday newspapers on January 19, 2020. (Source: Associated Press)

Prince Harry has blamed the media for his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's miscarriage.

The couple lost a baby shortly after moving to the US in 2020 and the 38-year-old royal believes the "stress" his spouse was under after a letter she wrote to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, was published by the Mail on Sunday newspaper caused the devastating loss.

Speaking in their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the Duke of Sussex appeared close to tears as he said: "I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did.

"I watched the whole thing. Now, do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was created, caused by that? Course we don't.

"But bearing in mind the stress that that caused, the lack of sleep and the timing of the pregnancy, how many weeks in she was, I can say, from what I saw, that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her."

In the previous episode of the series, Meghan revealed the late Queen Elizabeth had been the one to suggest she wrote to the retired lighting director.

She said: "I reached out to her Majesty and said 'this is what's going on, what do you want me to do? I want to... Whatever advice you have'.

"But ultimately it was suggested by the Queen and the Prince of Wales that I write my dad a letter and I had gone to great lengths to get that letter to my dad discreetly."

The former Suits actress - who has Archie, three, and Lili, 18 months, with Harry - suggested the note was intercepted by someone else.

She said: "I can't put this letter in the mail with the return address being Kensington Palace and send it to Tom Markle and assume it's gonna get there. So I send it to my business manager in LA, I was like, 'He'll recognise that name'.

This image released by Netflix shows Prince Harry, right, and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex. (Source: Associated Press)

"Then I get the picture of the signature confirmation that it's been delivered, and it's not his signature.

"That's not my dad's handwriting. It just says 'Thomas'."