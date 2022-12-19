Up to 10 youths involved in overnight crime rampage in Waikato

Police say they've "had enough" following the latest spree of burglaries, this time in the Waikato early this morning.

Four youths with gang links, including a 15-year-old, have been arrested, while several more are understood to be involved.

It comes after police were called to the scene of a "ram-raid style burglary" on Sandwich Rd, in St Andrews, around 1.53am.

It was followed by a burglary at a store on Duke St, in Cambridge, which was reported at 3.49pm. Electronics were stolen and a security guard's vehicle was damaged with a baseball bat during the robbery.

A third burglary occurred at a liquor store on Sloane St, Te Awamutu, and was reported to police at 4.42am.

"At this time, it’s believed that the incidents in Cambridge and Te Awamutu are linked," Superintendent Bruce Bird said today in a statement.

Four youths - aged between 15 and 19 - fled the scene in Te Awamutu in two vehicles. The group then entered a home on Gillard Rd after one of the two vehicles was disabled, he said.

The homeowners, including an elderly man, were left "shaken, and one has minor injuries" following their encounter with the group. Their vehicle was also stolen.

The stolen vehicle was brought to a stop after being successfully spiked, leading the group to flee on foot.

They were then stopped by a police dog team around the Bader St area.

"It's believed that shots were fired towards police scene guards at the Bader St address where the arrested youths were arrested, although this report is yet to be substantiated," Bird said.

The group have since been arrested and will be charged with burglary.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Alcohol has also been recovered.

"Police inquiries are ongoing to locate other offenders involved in this incident, it’s believed that 10 youths were involved in the burglary," he said.

"They are an organised crime group – pure and simple."

Officers are also providing support to the homeowners whose home was entered and had their car stolen.

"Police understand that the incidents overnight have been alarming and unsettling to our community, and we are working hard to hold the offenders accountable," Bird said.

"The community have had enough, the victims have had enough and we have had enough.

“It is time for people in that community to stand up and do the right thing and bring these people to account."

He told reporters this afternoon police "do not have an established link between the offending last night and that shocking crime that occurred at the Irvine Street Dairy".

However, Bird expressed concern around the escalation of violence.

"The big issue for police, community and victims – these people are now out of control," he said.

"Their violence is escalating and it is of grave concern to us that this is occurring and we need to step in and do something and we’re asking the community if you know who they are, tell us before something serious or worse happens than what’s already occurred."

Bird said police will be "stepping up patrols in retail areas, tasking additional staff to the investigation effort and working with our partners to address the root causes of youth offending".

All police in Waikato are carrying firearms as of early this morning, which will be "reviewed periodically depending on the information that comes back from the investigation team", Bird said.

"Youth offending is an all-of-community issue and it needs an all-of-community response.

"Police will continue to play our part, and we know that our partners are working hard to play their part."