Three youths arrested after Auckland store ram-raided

Three youths were arrested after an Auckland store was ram-raided in the early hours of this morning.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police said that just after 2am a vehicle was used to gain entry to a store on Great South Rd, Papatoetoe.

"A group of offenders entered the store and stole several items before fleeing in a second vehicle," police said in a statement this afternoon.

"Police quickly responded to the incident and the group was apprehended in Ōtara."

Two of the alleged offenders have been referred to Youth Aid, while the third is set to appear in Youth Court.