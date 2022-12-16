Air NZ flights cancelled by fog on one of busiest travel days

File image of an Air New Zealand plane.

A number of Air New Zealand flights have been cancelled this morning due to fog.

At least four flights out of Auckland Airport were affected, with the super city waking up to foggy conditions.

Tauranga and Christchurch airports also saw disruption.

It comes on one of the busiest air travel days of the year.

The airline earlier this week warned travellers airports, check-in areas and security will be "much busier than usual" over summer.

"There is currently low fog in Tauranga causing TRG-AKL flight cancellations and fog in Christchurch is causing cancellations of services.

"We have been communicating with affected customers to reaccommodate them," an Air NZ spokesperson said.

"We apologise for any disruption this may have caused our customers and thank them for their understanding and patience."

Customers are advised to keep an eye on the airline's arrivals and departures page for more information, they added.