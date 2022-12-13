Air NZ reveals busiest travel day, warns of delays and packed planes

Source: 1News

Air New Zealand has revealed its busiest day of the year as the holiday period draws near.

A new, jet black Air NZ plane.

A new, jet black Air NZ plane. (Source: Supplied)

The airline said December 23 will be its busiest day, with more than 55,000 customers heading away.

The number is up from 31,000 last year when the international borders were closed - up 77%.

It also said more than 50,000 customers are also expected to fly on December 15, 16, 22, 27 and 28.

In total, Air New Zealand said it's expecting to fly 2.8 million customers around the country and the world during its summer period, which the airline defines as December 1 to January 31.

Read More

Auckland to Christchurch will be the busiest route, while Queenstown will be the busiest regional airport - more than 6000 people will be passing through it on December 23 alone.

Air New Zealand is warning airports, check-in areas and security will be "much busier than usual".

"While it's great to have more people travelling this year, it does come with some challenges. Flights will be packed, with lots of queues and extra baggage," the airline's chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty said.

"As we prepare for a bumper summer, we're pulling out all the stops to take the friction out – with new aircraft, hiring 2200 more people, 300 airport volunteers and contingency plans in place for disruptions."

People are being asked to plan ahead, add extra time, to expect delays and be patient with staff due to sickness and shortages across the industry.

New ZealandTravel

Popular Stories

1

Qld shooting: Police shoot three people after two officers killed

2

Watch: Breakfast hosts struggle to eat Neanderthal food

3

Six Labour MPs including David Clark to retire at election

4

House prices down 19% in major city in 2022

5

Man arrested after another man critically injured in Warkworth assault

6

2 officers killed in shooting in rural Queensland - reports

Latest Stories

Air NZ reveals busiest travel day, warns of delays and packed planes

Six Labour MPs including David Clark to retire at election

Rapid payments for victims of state care abuse begin

What your small business can do right now to reduce emissions

Sponsored by EECA

Watch: Breakfast hosts struggle to eat Neanderthal food

Related Stories

Govt bans Iranian security force members from entering NZ

Possible air travel disruption due to bad aviation fuel batch

Air NZ plane struck by lightning mid-flight