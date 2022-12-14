'Who does he think he is?' Protesters march against Kaipara mayor

A hīkoi in protest at Kaipara mayor Craig Jepson's ban on karakia during council meetings has gone ahead this morning, despite Jepson backing down - in part - after "an open and frank" discussion.

Protesters march in Dargaville this morning. (Source: 1News)

Kaipara Māori ward councillor Pera Paniora was shouted down by Jepson while attempting a karakia before a council meeting.

She has called the new policy, where councillors open council meetings by reciting karakia and making statements of self-reflection on a rotating basis, a "watered down compromise".

Protesters marched through Dargaville this morning, voicing their opposition to the mayor's actions. When they reached the council meeting hall, Jepson came out to acknowledge them but did not speak.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Breakfast, Paniora said: "This does represent broader issues and I think that's why the hīkoi is still going ahead".

"The karakia is only the tip of the iceberg and there are more substantial, more concerning things that are happening.

"This isn't about me any more though, it very much is about our community and our people having a voice," she said.

Dame Naida Glavish, who attended this morning's protest, said "it's really quite simple".

"The purpose of today's hīkoi is to inform all racists in this country that the doctrine of discovery is over.

"We will no longer tolerate ignorance or arrogance, that's the purpose of today," she said.

"And if he doesn't get that message, step down."

ADVERTISEMENT

Glavish added that the compromised proposal by Jepson wasn't good enough.

"He doesn't realise what country he's in, no way are we going to take that sort of behaviour any more...who does he think he is?"