Kaipara mayor backs down on karakia ban after ‘frank’ discussion

The decison to ban karakia at Kaipara council meetings has been revoked after "an open and frank discussion", mayor Craig Jepson said in a statement this morning.

Craig Jepson says he wants the meetings to "respect everyone" but his controversial decision has divided the Northland community.

Jepson interrupted councillor Pera Paniora several times last week when she tried to start a hui in te reo Māori.

He was labelled as culturally insensitive by some members of the public.

But Jepson argued that he handled the situation correctly.

Councillors were there to do business and specific religions or cultures should not be included in meetings, he said.

However today he said: "Agreement was reached that each councillor will have the opportunity on a rotating basis immediately prior to the opening of the ordinary council meeting to recite karakia, make statements of choice and forms of reflection."

Jepson said the purpose of the discussion was to accommodate the needs of all elected members.

"This issue has been a stressful process for members and family.

"Councillors acknowledge there will always be contrasting views. However, we unite to strengthen our council in a mutual desire to maintain and improve the communities we serve," he said.

