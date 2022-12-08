Kaipara councillor reacts to 'watered down' karakia compromise

Kaipara Māori ward councillor Pera Paniora has opened up about the mayor's decision to reverse his ban on karakia during council meetings.

Speaking to Te Karere, Paniora said the reversal was bittersweet.

"We have agreed on a compromised way forward, with the caveat that it will still be in accordance with tikanga."

In a statement today, Kaipara District Mayor Craig Jepsen said the ban had been revoked after "an open and frank" discussion took place, where councillors agreed to open council meetings by reciting karakia and making statements of self-reflection on a rotating basis.

"Councillors acknowledge there will always be contrasting views. However, we unite to strengthen our council in a mutual desire to maintain and improve the communities we serve," he said.

Paniora said the statement was a "watered down compromise", revealing that Jepsen was not the only one against the use of traditional karakia during hui.

"It's not just the mayor that were opposed to karakia and te reo Māori being what they perceived as force-fed to them during the meetings."

Paniora hopes to work with the council in helping to educate colleagues on te ao Māori traditions.

"It was really important to me that we still had one of our kaumatua come in and do a workshop.

"I think that would have some benefit as well to educate our councillors about the importance of what this means for our people," she said.