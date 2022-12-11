Person in serious condition after boat capsizes in Raglan

Source: 1News

One person is in a serious condition and two people have been left with minor injuries after a boat overturned in Raglan this morning.

Manu Bay, Raglan. (Source: Google Maps).

Police said at around 6.50am emergency services were called to the scene at Manu Bay Recreation Reserve.

Fire and Emergency NZ said a fire truck also attended.

Two people were treated at the scene and the third was taken to Waikato Hospital.

Police said the boat was a 7.5m aluminium mono hull, and all three on board ended up in the water.

The incident happened about 20 metres from shore.

"Thankfully, everyone was recovered and taken back to land. Surf Life Saving members provided medical assistance until the ambulance arrived."

St John said three ambulances attended the incident.

