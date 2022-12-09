Joe Moody hoping injury woes behind him as he pushes for RWC

Despite a career that's been somewhat plagued with injury, Joe Moody's determined to be 'the best Joe Moody there's ever been" as he rejoins the Crusaders and eyes up another World Cup with the All Blacks.

Joe Moody. (Source: 1News)

"That's my goal for 2023," Moody told 1News.

"I want to be in that World Cup squad," he said.

The 34-year-old said next year's tournament in France had been in the back of his mind as he recovered from the season-ending ruptured ACL he suffered in round four of Super Rugby this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

It added to a string of injuries for the front rower after he was also sidelined for five months in 2021 when he injured his foot in his 100th Crusaders game while scrummaging against the Hurricanes.

Add to the list a major shoulder surgery, a broken finger, a broken thumb, a previous knee injury, as well as an unlucky split eyelid courtesy of Brodie Retallick at an All Blacks training, and Moody knows more than most he has to look after his body.

"It's why I've been as vigilant as I have been in making sure I did things right," he said.

Reflecting on the injury when it happened at the time, Moody admits he had "no idea" it was as serious as it turned out to be.

Joe Moody of the Crusaders gets medical asistance during the Super Rugby Pacific match, Crusaders Vs Chiefs, at Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 12th March 2022. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

"When I went off the field I thought it might be a wee tweak or something and might've had a week or fortnight," he recalled.

"When they said [the injury] was a nine-month set-up, she was a bit of a shock to the system but it is what is."

ADVERTISEMENT

Moody wasn't the only member of the Crusaders casualty ward this year; Jack Goodhue, Ethan Blackadder, Cullen Grace and Mitch Dunshea also rehabbed alongside him.

READ MORE: Ethan Blackadder: Injury return, ABs and his trusty fax machine

When asked about the All Blacks and the year they've had Moody said he watched every game, and was thrilled to see his long-time forwards coach Jason Ryan take the assistant coaching reigns.

"Awesome to see Jase get a shot in the black side, it's a tough pill for us Crusaders losing him but at the same time it's going to make for an interesting season now."

Moody's back with the Crusaders in time for preseason which is slightly ahead of schedule, although he said he has "no issues" with the knee and it's responding well to the contact.

The same can't be said for his lungs and legs, though.

"It's just the rest of the rig telling me I'm back into it now," he joked.