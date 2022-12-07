Ethan Blackadder: Injury return, ABs and his trusty fax machine

Ethan Blackadder's returned to the Crusaders, almost six months to the day since he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.

Ethan Blackadder. (Source: Photosport)

The 27-year-old took part in their pre-season training today; the first proper on-field contact he's had since the injury.

"It's so good, honestly," Blackadder told 1News.

"Six months ago, I was sitting on the couch in a sling sore. Today I'm out on the grass chucking a seedling round with the fellas.

"It makes it all worth it, eh? I'm stoked."

When asked how it felt to be back out there, Blackadder said he didn't even think about his shoulder which is "what you want" - to just "instinctively go out and do it".

Blackadder was ruled out of the playoffs of the 2022 season when he dislocated his shoulder at Orangetheory Stadium playing the Reds in the quarterfinals in June.

Ethan Blackadder leaves the pitch grimacing in pain after dislocating his shoulder against the Reds. (Source: Photosport)

He spent a solid stint of his rehab in Tasman helping out the Mako, before moving back to Christchurch to finish rehab at the Crusaders HQ.

It also meant watching "every single game" of the All Blacks' rollercoaster year on the television after earning his international debut as well as nine Test caps overall last year.

"It's been a tough season but that's footy sometimes, it's not all uphill," Blackadder said of the All Blacks.

"I'm proud of how they ended."

Watching the All Blacks was the extent of which Blackadder engaged in this year's campaign, revealing he doesn't focus on keyboard warriors or any other outside noise from social media.

"I've actually got a fax machine, so I can give you my fax number," he joked.

But on a more serious note; aside from a mobile for texts and calls, he's one of very few professional athletes to not have a social media presence at all.

James Lowe of Ireland is tackled by Dalton Papalii and Ethan Blackadder of New Zealand (Source: Getty)

He deleted his accounts after high school as a way to spend less time on his phone and has never looked back.

"It means you don't have to see anything, any noise, anything that's going up into the old satellite."

It also means he can focus on himself and getting himself in the right position mentally and physically for a bid at World Cup selection next year.

"The competition is high and there's a lot guys competing for positions," he said.

"We all would love to be at the World Cup but for me that'll be a later on down the track sort of goal."

Because his immediate goal is getting through pre-season with the Crusaders and being named in the Crusaders squad for the opening round of Super Rugby in February.

