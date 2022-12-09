Armed police swarm gang-connected property in Timaru

Armed police have swarmed a property in Timaru this morning, which is believed to be connected to the Head Hunters gang.

Using a loudspeaker, police told the occupants of the home to "exit the address now with your hands in the air".

"We are not leaving until all occupants at 38 High St leave the address by the front gate with their hands in the air," police can be heard saying.

It is believed the address is connected to the Head Hunters gang.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said they were executing a pre-planned search warrant on High Street this morning and could not add any further details.

More to come.