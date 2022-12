One person is dead after a two-car crash in Karaka, Auckland this afternoon.

Police at Karaka crash. (Source: 1News)

Another person has been taken to Middlemore Hospital in moderate condition.

According to Fire and Emergency NZ, two fire trucks were sent to the scene after they received reports of the two-vehicle crash around 2:40pm this afternoon.

Police say closures are in place between Blackridge and Oira roads and drivers are being advised to avoid the area.