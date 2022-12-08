Airport X-ray reveals dog in passenger's carry-on bag

Source: 1News

US Transportation and Security Agency (TSA) officers got quite the fright after finding a small dog inside a backpack going through an X-ray machine.

A dog was accidentally put through the Xray machine

The US traveller arrived at the Dane County Airport in Wisconsin this week, unaware that she had to remove the dog from her carry-on backpack before the X-ray as per their animal protocol.

After confirming she had disclosed she was travelling with the dog and the mistake was unintentional, officers allowed the woman to proceed to her gate.

They confirmed the incident on the TSA Great Lakes Twitter page alongside pictures of the live dog curled up in the bag.

The tweet thread also included the proper steps to ensure a smooth travel experience for all furry friends.

"If you think your pet will attempt an escape, ask to speak with a supervisor before removing the animal. Alternative screening options may be available."

This close call comes just weeks after a stowaway cat ﻿was found inside luggage at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport.

TSA's spokesperson Lisa Farbstein took to Twitter with a pun-filled response to the incident.

If undiscovered, the cat would have made the flight from New York to Florida, but thankfully it was found unharmed.

