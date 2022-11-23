'Let the cat out of the bag' - Airport X-ray reveals hidden feline

An X-ray screening captured a shocking find inside a person's luggage at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport.

The Transportation Security Administration posted photos of an x-ray of a bag with a live cat trapped inside.

We’re letting the cat out of the bag on a hiss-toric find. This CATch had our baggage screening officers @JFKairport saying, “Come on meow”! Feline like you have travel questions reach out to our furiends @AskTSA. They’re available every day, from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. (ET). pic.twitter.com/LpIkLbAgzC — TSA (@TSA) November 22, 2022

If it hadn't been spotted, the feline would have taken a flight from New York to Florida.

﻿"We're letting the cat out of the bag on a hiss-toric find," the TSA said in a Twitter post today.

TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein's tweeted: "A TSA officer was shocked to find an orange cat inside a checked bag at JFK airport after it went through the X-ray unit."

Farbstein's tweet concluded with a pun to confirm the cat was unharmed and at home.

A @TSA officer was shocked to find an orange cat inside a checked bag at @JFKairport after it went through the X-ray unit. Traveler said the cat belonged to someone else in his household. On the bright side, the cat’s out of the bag and safely back home. pic.twitter.com/5XZVJLaZNm — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) November 22, 2022

"Traveller said the cat belonged to someone else in his household," Farbstein said.

"On the bright side, the cat's out of the bag and safely back home."