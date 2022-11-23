'Let the cat out of the bag' - Airport X-ray reveals hidden feline

Source: 1News

An X-ray screening captured a shocking find inside a person's luggage at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport.

The Transportation Security Administration posted photos of an x-ray of a bag with a live cat trapped inside.

If it hadn't been spotted, the feline would have taken a flight from New York to Florida.

﻿"We're letting the cat out of the bag on a hiss-toric find," the TSA said in a Twitter post today.

TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein's tweeted: "A TSA officer was shocked to find an orange cat inside a checked bag at JFK airport after it went through the X-ray unit."

"This CATch had our baggage screening officers at John F. Kennedy International Airport - JFK saying, 'Come on meow!'﻿"

Farbstein's tweet concluded with a pun to confirm the cat was unharmed and at home.

"Traveller said the cat belonged to someone else in his household," Farbstein said.

"On the bright side, the cat's out of the bag and safely back home."

