2.5m Christmas tree made up of hundreds of peggy squares

Source: 1News

A 2.5-metre-tall Christmas tree made up of more than 400 peggy squares is helping a West Auckland library get into the holiday spirit.

The crocheted masterpiece at Te Manawa community hub and library in Westgate, Auckland, is all thanks to the Caffeine and Craft community group.

The head crafter and one of the group's founders, Christine Williams, told Seven Sharp the group came about around seven or eight years ago as a way to bring "likeminded people" together to "have some time together to be able to share, learn, teach".

The Christmas tree project was started by the group, along with another crafters group, around three months ago.

"Everybody just kept soldiering on and the Te Manawa staff did the miracle of putting it all together," she said.

To find out more about the tree helping ring in the silly season, click on the video above.

New ZealandAucklandArts and Culture

