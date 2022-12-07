Smoke billows from West Auckland house fire

Smoke was seen billowing from a house fire in West Auckland this afternoon as fire crews rushed to the scene.

Fire and Emergency NZ said four fire trucks were sent to the Henderson house fire about 4.45pm.

Video taken around 5.30pm showed the fire is largely contained, with the property heavily damaged.

Earlier video showed a large amount of black smoke streaming into the sky from the fire.

Police are in the area assisting with traffic management.

No injuries have so far been reported and emergency services said, "everyone is out of the house".

A neighbouring couple told 1News: "We were just sitting at home watching TV, heard a couple of pops. Didn't think much of it and then heard a real good one, raced outside and she was well alight…flames going everywhere.

"We had a quiet knock on the window down there and a policeman saying 'hey we want you out of there'. We were too close to it, it was fairly hot up here," the man said.

They said they know the people who lived in the house.

"They've got a baby who's only about four or five months old I think."