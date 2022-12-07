Smoke billows from West Auckland house fire

Source: 1News

Smoke was seen billowing from a house fire in West Auckland this afternoon as fire crews rushed to the scene.

Fire and Emergency NZ said four fire trucks were sent to the Henderson house fire about 4.45pm.

Video taken around 5.30pm showed the fire is largely contained, with the property heavily damaged.

Earlier video showed a large amount of black smoke streaming into the sky from the fire.

Police are in the area assisting with traffic management.

No injuries have so far been reported and emergency services said, "everyone is out of the house".

A neighbouring couple told 1News: "We were just sitting at home watching TV, heard a couple of pops. Didn't think much of it and then heard a real good one, raced outside and she was well alight…flames going everywhere.

"We had a quiet knock on the window down there and a policeman saying 'hey we want you out of there'. We were too close to it, it was fairly hot up here," the man said.

They said they know the people who lived in the house.

"They've got a baby who's only about four or five months old I think."

New ZealandAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Court becomes guardian of baby who needs urgent heart surgery

2

Luxon and Ardern spar as National leader calls for Mahuta's sacking

3

'Suspicious item' draws explosives team to Nelson street

4

More invasive road cameras catch nearly 200,000 phone offences

5

Smoke billows from West Auckland house fire

6

Christchurch park assault: Police release image of man

Latest Stories

Poll: Huge support for permanent half-price public transport

Smoke billows from West Auckland house fire

Ethan Blackadder: Injury return, ABs and his trusty fax machine

What your small business can do right now to reduce emissions

Sponsored by EECA

'Suspicious item' draws explosives team to Nelson street

Related Stories

Lindauer paintings stolen five years ago recovered

More invasive road cameras catch nearly 200,000 phone offences

Watch: Police speak about return of stolen Lindauer paintings

Auckland school lockdown ends after gun reportedly fired nearby