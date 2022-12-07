Police car hits cyclist during Palmerston North stolen car callout

A police car on its way to the location of an abandoned stolen vehicle in Palmerston North hit a cyclist on the way.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police said the cyclist was left with moderate injuries after the incident, which unfolded about 9.10am this morning.

The stolen vehicle fled from officers after being signalled to stop, with officers following it at road speed.

The vehicle was located abandoned on Kelvin Grove Rd and cordons were put in place.

A police car dispatched to help in the search for the stolen vehicle's two occupants had a "minor collision" with a cyclist on the way to the scene, who suffered moderate injuries.

St John Ambulance said the cyclist was taken to Palmerston North Hospital.

Officers are now "making inquiries" to locate the stolen vehicle's occupants, who are believed to have stolen another vehicle after escaping on foot.

People in Palmerston North are being asked to immediately report any vehicle seen speeding or driving erratically in the area by calling 111.