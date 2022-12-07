Police car hits cyclist during Palmerston North stolen car callout

Source: 1News

A police car on its way to the location of an abandoned stolen vehicle in Palmerston North hit a cyclist on the way.

A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police said the cyclist was left with moderate injuries after the incident, which unfolded about 9.10am this morning.

The stolen vehicle fled from officers after being signalled to stop, with officers following it at road speed.

The vehicle was located abandoned on Kelvin Grove Rd and cordons were put in place.

A police car dispatched to help in the search for the stolen vehicle's two occupants had a "minor collision" with a cyclist on the way to the scene, who suffered moderate injuries.

St John Ambulance said the cyclist was taken to Palmerston North Hospital.

Officers are now "making inquiries" to locate the stolen vehicle's occupants, who are believed to have stolen another vehicle after escaping on foot.

People in Palmerston North are being asked to immediately report any vehicle seen speeding or driving erratically in the area by calling 111.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAccidentsManawatu-Wanganui

Popular Stories

1

Christchurch park assault: Police release image of man

2

Neesham celebrates wedding with cheeky social media post

3

Trump Organisation convicted in executive tax dodge scheme

4

Christchurch man fatally stabbed while walking dog named

5

Supreme Court rules in favour of Wairarapa Māori

6

Police car hits cyclist during Palmerston North stolen car callout

Latest Stories

'Incredibly difficult' for Nats to win in Hamilton West - Luxon

Supreme Court rules in favour of Wairarapa Māori

Ted Danson pays glowing tribute to Kirstie Alley

What your small business can do right now to reduce emissions

Sponsored by EECA

Ukrainian solider lifts spirits with battlefield 'Pikachu' dance

Related Stories

Lindauer paintings stolen five years ago recovered

Christchurch man fatally stabbed while walking dog named

Christchurch park assault: Police release image of man

Watch: Police speak about return of stolen Lindauer paintings