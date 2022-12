A train and a vehicle trailer were involved in a crash in Whangārei, Northland, this afternoon.

Port Road train tracks in Whangāre. (Source: Google Maps)

Police say one person was moderately injured in the accident which happened about 2.40pm.

The crash happened on Port Rd, which runs parallel to train tracks.

"Port Rd is open. However, Fertilizer Rd is blocked while emergency services attend," police said in a statement.

St John sent two ambulances to the scene and Fire and Emergency NZ sent two fire trucks.