Child critically hurt in Auckland house fire

A child has been left with critical injuries following a house fire in Auckland's Point Chevalier this morning.

Point Chevalier house fire. (Source: 1News)

In a statement St John said they responded to the fire at 10.40am and one person with critical injuries had been taken to Starship Hospital.

Fire and Emergency said the blaze is "well involved" and the incident is ongoing.

One local resident told 1News a baby who lives at the house has been left badly burnt.

He said he saw a woman running out of the house screaming with the baby.

"The fire just took over", he said.

Smoke is seen from the Northwestern Motorway. (Source: 1News)

He said the blaze started quite quickly from the back of the house.

"The smoke just got thicker and then the flames, so yeah pretty bad".

A plume of grey smoke could also be seen from the Northwestern Motorway.