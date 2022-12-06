Child critically hurt in Auckland house fire

Source: 1News

A child has been left with critical injuries following a house fire in Auckland's Point Chevalier this morning.

Point Chevalier house fire.

Point Chevalier house fire. (Source: 1News)

In a statement St John said they responded to the fire at 10.40am and one person with critical injuries had been taken to Starship Hospital.

Fire and Emergency said the blaze is "well involved" and the incident is ongoing.

One local resident told 1News a baby who lives at the house has been left badly burnt.

He said he saw a woman running out of the house screaming with the baby.

"The fire just took over", he said.

Smoke is seen from the Northwestern Motorway.

Smoke is seen from the Northwestern Motorway. (Source: 1News)

He said the blaze started quite quickly from the back of the house.

"The smoke just got thicker and then the flames, so yeah pretty bad".

A plume of grey smoke could also be seen from the Northwestern Motorway.

New ZealandAuckland

Popular Stories

1

LIVE: Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano erupts

2

Exclusive John Campbell interview with locked up teen ram-raiders

3

Two men plead not guilty to murdering Oamaru man Anaru Moana

4

Gatland's bombshell: Robertson should be next All Blacks coach

5

The Clean co-founder Hamish Kilgour found dead after going missing

6

Porsche driver jailed for sending photos of dying officers

Latest Stories

Woman claims doctor sexually assaulted her, controlled diet

The Clean co-founder Hamish Kilgour found dead after going missing

Building sector needs major shake up - Commerce Commission

What your small business can do right now to reduce emissions

Sponsored by EECA

Critical that lessons are learnt from Covid inquiry - experts

Related Stories

Rhino horn seized in NZ for first time

Cop unjustified in punching, kneeing man in face - IPCA

Brown’s budget proposals get mixed response from councillors

Mongrel Mob associate charged after high-speed Auckland chase