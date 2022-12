An Auckland driver was lucky to escape with only minor injuries after their vehicle went off a road in East Auckland, landing in the water below.

Police at the scene of the crash on Maraetai Coast Road. (Source: 1News)

Police were called to the scene off Maraetai Coast Rd just before 5pm.

The driver was able to escape the vehicle and wait on the bank for a Coastguard boat.

They were picked up by 6pm and dropped off at a nearby bay.