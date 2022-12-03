Fifty-year plan for Te Mata Peak unveiled

Te Mata Park Trust has released a 50-year masterplan for its vision within the iconic Hawke's Bay landmark.

File image of Te Mata Peak. (Source: istock.com)

Te Mata Peak is south of Hastings and rises 400 metres above sea level.

The new plan, called Ngā Tipuna, has a 50-year native plant restoration plan along with infrastructure and education strategies.

Trust chair Mike Devonshire hoped they would help restore the maunga.

The trust is also looking for funds to pay for a huge funding shortfall.

It costs about $400,000 a year to run the park and the trust gets about 60 percent of that from councils.

But it needs more money to cover other costs.

Devonshire said the trust set up a new fund and wanted to raise $20 million over 20 years.

Donations to the fund, managed by Hawke's Bay Foundation, will accrue and it was hoped the dividends would sustain the operations of the park.

It was hoped the public would donate to the fund.

