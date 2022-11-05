Te Mata Peak blaze caused by fireworks - FENZ

Fireworks were the cause of a blaze at Te Mata peak last night, Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) has confirmed.

Police close access to Te Mata Peak Rd.

FENZ were alerted to a ‘large scrub fire’ at 8.37pm last night at the scene near Havelock North, in Hawke’s Bay.

Te Mata Peak Park manager Emma Buttle told 1News last night the fire was near the summit's eastern face.

Ten firetrucks battled the blaze through the night, and police considered closing nearby Waimarama Rd.

Group manager Gordy Foster said this incident should remind Kiwis to take care when setting off fireworks this Guy Fawkes season.

"Do not light any fireworks if it's too windy. Anything more than a breeze can increase the risk a stray firework could start a wildfire," he says.

"If the conditions are safe to set fireworks off, make sure you have a safe set up when lighting your fireworks. Light them in a wide-open space, away from anything that could catch fire, point them at the sky and have a bucket of water or hose nearby.

"Please be careful with your fireworks this Guy Fawkes. You don’t want to be the person responsible for starting a fire, damaging property or hurting someone by not being careful with fireworks."

He asked fireworks users to see their website for updates on whether it's safe to light fires.