Te Mata Peak closed after 'large scrub fire,' fireworks reported

Source: 1News

"A large scrub fire" has broken out after reports of fireworks on the summit of Te Mata Peak tonight causing police to close public access to the area while emergency services battle the blaze.

Police close access to Te Mata Peak Rd.

Police close access to Te Mata Peak Rd.

Te Mata Peak Rd has been closed, and Fire and Emergency (FENZ) are considering closing Waimarama Rd, police said at 10.30pm Friday.

A FENZ spokesperson said four trucks are at the scene near Havelock North, in Hawke’s Bay, after crews were alerted to the fire at 8.37pm.

Te Mata Peak Park manager Emma Buttle told 1News the fire is on the eastern face of the summit.

Buttle said she believes the blaze was started by fireworks, after having experienced multiple similar incidents on the peak in previous years.

Police said no houses are threatened, but urged the public to avoid the area.

Both police and FENZ will be investigating reports the fire was started by fireworks.

New ZealandHawke's BayAccidents

Popular Stories

1

Second man comes forward after donation rejected from Starship

2

Te Mata Peak closed after 'large scrub fire,' fireworks reported

3

Qld couple in court for alleged murder, torture of 7-month-old son

4

Black Caps march into semi-finals after win over Ireland

5

Three Mongrel Mob members arrested for assault, robbery

Latest Stories

Concerns for welfare of missing Rolleston woman

Pakistan's ex-PM Khan stable after shooting

Te Mata Peak closed after 'large scrub fire,' fireworks reported

US officials visit WNBA star Brittney Griner in Russian prison

Selena Gomez opens up on mental health struggles

Related Stories

Pegasus Beach fire contained as FENZ push remnants out to sea

One dead, second person critical after Northland crash

Emergency services at scene of fatal crash in Auckland

Nationwide safety issues found at aerodromes by transport investigator