Te Mata Peak closed after 'large scrub fire,' fireworks reported

"A large scrub fire" has broken out after reports of fireworks on the summit of Te Mata Peak tonight causing police to close public access to the area while emergency services battle the blaze.

Police close access to Te Mata Peak Rd.

Te Mata Peak Rd has been closed, and Fire and Emergency (FENZ) are considering closing Waimarama Rd, police said at 10.30pm Friday.

A FENZ spokesperson said four trucks are at the scene near Havelock North, in Hawke’s Bay, after crews were alerted to the fire at 8.37pm.

Te Mata Peak Park manager Emma Buttle told 1News the fire is on the eastern face of the summit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buttle said she believes the blaze was started by fireworks, after having experienced multiple similar incidents on the peak in previous years.

Police said no houses are threatened, but urged the public to avoid the area.

Both police and FENZ will be investigating reports the fire was started by fireworks.