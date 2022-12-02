Methamphetamine: Greymouth pair charged with supply, conspiracy

A 34-year-old man and 28-year-old woman have been charged with the supply of and conspiracy to deal methamphetamine.

Sergeant Aaron Paulsen said a search warrant was carried out in Greymouth on Wednesday.

The pair have appeared in Greymouth District Court and are expected to reappear this month.

Paulsen said police are committed to targeting those involved in this criminal behaviour.

"Methamphetamine devastates users and their families and the harm caused from this is immeasurable," he said.