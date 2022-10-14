Auckland man jailed for trying to smuggle 13kg of meth into NZ

Source: 1News

An Auckland man has been jailed for trying to smuggle 13.1 kilograms of methamphetamine into New Zealand.

Meth found by customs in cylinders.

Meth found by customs in cylinders. (Source: Supplied)

Customs says Eleazar Tahuriorangi, 33, has been sentenced to 10 years in jail.

It comes after an investigation led by the National Organised Crime Group uncovered "irregularities" around imported goods.

"Examination of a consignment of two hydraulic jacks located a white substance hidden in an internal cylinder, which testing confirmed as 80% pure methamphetamine weighing 13.1 kilograms," Customs said in a statement today.

"Tahuriorangi was identified as a person of interest.

"Estimates indicate the smuggled shipment could have been worth more than $4.5 million in street value, produced more than 650,000 individual doses of methamphetamine and caused $14.3 million dollars in social harm."

Detective Inspector Paul Newman said the operation highlights the continued success of the partnership between police and customs.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

