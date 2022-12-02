Fresh appeal in probe of Mongrel Mob-linked Invercargill shootings

Source: 1News

Police have issued a fresh appeal for information following two Mongrel Mob-linked shootings in Invercargill earlier this year.

A dark coloured Toyota Sienta is a vehicle of interest in both incidents, police said.

A dark coloured Toyota Sienta is a vehicle of interest in both incidents, police said.

The first shooting was around 1am on January 31; a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were hospitalised after an "unknown number of offenders" shot at a house on Centre Street with a high-powered rifle, and police believe the address was specifically targeted.

The second shooting was around 1am on July 3, where a house on the corner of Elizabeth Street and Elles Road was fired at with a high-powered rifle and a shotgun.

There was one person inside the house but they were uninjured.

Police believe the house in the second shooting was incorrectly targeted.

"Shortly afterwards, police spoke to the occupants of two vehicles on Ball Street who both had Mongrel Mob gang affiliations," Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird said today. "We believe offenders for both incidents are associated to the Mongrel Mob gang."

Baird said a dark coloured Toyota Sienta is a vehicle of interest in both shootings, and has been recovered in a recent search warrant.

Scene of double Invercargill shooting

Scene of double Invercargill shooting (Source: 1News)

Police are appealing for sightings of the vehicle around the times of the shootings.

"These vehicles have very distinctive taillights," Baird said.

"We acknowledge that these matters were some time ago but want to highlight the seriousness of this type of offending and the impact it has had on our victims and members of the public who live in these areas.

"We believe there will be people out there who have information relevant to our investigations and encourage anyone with information to please contact us and know that you can do so in confidence."

